WEATHER WARNING: Storm Barbara to batter West Yorkshire with gale force winds

The Met Office has this morning issued a yellow warning for wind for West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire as Storm Barbara bears down on the UK.

The warning is in place for Friday and Saturday with forecasters predicting the wild weather could lead to some travel disruption.

Scotland will bear the brunt of the storm but a large swathe of Northern England will also be lashed by gale force gusts.

The Met Office warning states: “A spell of very strong south to southwesterly winds is expected to develop on Friday. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely quite widely, with westerly winds gusting to 80 - 90 mph likely across parts of western and northern Scotland later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

“Winds will then moderate on Saturday morning.

“Be aware of the potential for some structural damage - this more likely across the northwest of the warning area - as well as disruption to power supplies and travel, with restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries.”

Storm Barbara is the second named storm of the season. Last month Storm Angus caused flash flooding in many parts of the UK.