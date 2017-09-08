Vote for your favourite Calderdale park to win national award

Seven stunning parks in Calderdale are in the running for a national award for Britain’s parks and green spaces.

Shibden Park, Wellholme Park, Manor Heath Park, People’s Park, Ogden Water Country Park, Clay House Park and Bailiff Bridge Memorial Garden are all up for the Green Flag People’s Choice Award, which is voted for by people across the country.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “We know that our parks are really valued by people in Calderdale and the People’s Choice Award is a chance to show the rest of the country what Calderdale parks have to offer.

“It’s easy to vote, the only hard bit is picking your favourite! Once you’ve voted, why not encourage friends or family to do the same, to help our parks reach the top 10.”

Paul Todd, International Green Flag Award manager said: “Following the huge success of #LoveParks Week, the People’s Choice Award is another chance to show how much your favourite park means to you. Make your voice heard and vote now.”

Voting is open now and closes 30 September, with the top 10 winning sites being announced on 11 October.

To help your favourite Calderdale park to make the UK’s top 10, simply cast your vote at www.greenflagaward.org, select your country/region on the interactive map to find your park and click the ‘vote for this park’ button.