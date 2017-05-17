Twiggs set to reduce flood risk in Calderdale

Calderdale Council has appointed a natural flood management specialist as part of its work to reduce the risk of flooding across the Calder Valley.

Rob Twiggs previously worked for Moors for the Future Partnership in the Peak District National Park before joining Calderdale Council in February 2017.

He has 12 years’ experience working in the environmental sector and has completed a two year Defra training programme on local flood risk engineering and management.

In his new role Rob will deliver natural ways to manage flood risk in the Calder Valley, such as the development of ponds and ditches, drainage and land management.

He said: “I’m very pleased to have been appointed to the role of Natural Flood Management Project Officer with Calderdale Council. It’s an interesting, exciting and challenging new role.

“By working with Council colleagues, partner organisations, land owners, land managers and the local community, I intend to make a positive impact to reduce local flood risk and deliver wider benefits to people and the environment.”

A fund of £1 million has been made available for natural flood management in Calderdale, with a contribution of £800,000 from the Environment Agency and £200,000 from the Council.

Working closely with partners, Rob will develop a detailed programme of natural flood management projects.