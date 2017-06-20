Chance to find out about Calderdale flood risk work at drop-ins

The community are being invited to give their views on plans to reduce flood risk in the Calder Valley at a number of drop-ins this month.

People will have the opportunity to find out about the work the Environment Agency and partners including Calderdale Council, Canal and Rivers Trust, Yorkshire Water, National Trust and Slow the Flow Calderdale are doing to reduce flood risk in the area.

The Hebden Bridge drop-in will be the first time residents will get to see plans for the town’s flood alleviation scheme, which will improve the protection to up to 500 homes and businesses. This scheme will be available for consultation at the 27 June event at Hebden Bridge town hall.

Also on show at the drop-ins will be the early findings of the second phase of the Upper Calder flood risk reduction schemes. These will investigate, and where feasible, improve the protection to homes and businesses in Brighouse, Walsden, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Midgley, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge, Copley, Ripponden, and Halifax.

The drop-in events are being held at:

Brighouse civic Hall on June 26 between 11am – 7.30pm, Hebden Bridge Town Hall on June 27 between 11am – 7.30pm, Todmorden Town Hall, on June 29 between 11am – 7.30 pm and Sowerby Bridge Methodist churchon July 3 between 11am to 6.30pm.

Environment Agency Flood Risk Manager Adrian Gill said: “We are working hard with our partners to help the communities of Calderdale prepare for and reduce the risks of flooding. We are keen to incorporate the views of local people to help us deliver the best possible solutions.”

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “We encourage residents across Calderdale to come along to the drop-in events to find out more about the ongoing work to improve flood resilience, and to share their views on upcoming and proposed schemes. There will also be opportunities to ask questions to the Council and our partner organisations about flood recovery and protection.”

To find out more about the community drop in sessions, visit www.eyeoncalderdale.gov.uk.