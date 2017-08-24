GCSEs 2017: Your guide to Yorkshire's results

Thousands of students from across Yorkshire will today find out their GCSE results and start the process of looking for a job or further education.

We will bring you a comprehensive list of the results from across our county... just click on your region below to see the latest reports.

GCSEs 2017: Your results guide for West Yorkshire

GCSEs 2017: Your results guide for North Yorkshire

GCSEs 2017: Your results guide for South Yorkshire

GCSEs 2017: Your results guide for East Yorkshire



Read more:

GCSEs 2017: Wait is finally over as thousands of Yorkshire pupils get exam results

‘Congratulations on the GCSE results, now lets make sure our young people are ready for a career’





