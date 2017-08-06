‘Fur-nomenal’ fundraising efforts from Hipperholme pupils

Two fantastic fundraisers from Hipperholme Grammar Junior School in West Yorkshire did not paws for thought when it came to helping out a worthy animal cause.

Caring pair Emily Stringer and Billie Roe, aged 10, have been hosting charitable activities at their school, on Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, to raise funds for the RSPCA centre in Halifax.

And as a thank you for their ‘fur-midable’ efforts, the terrific twosome were invited as special VIPs to the charity’s base in Wade Street where they enjoyed an unforgettable day of meeting the animals and the staff.

Sarah Weller, Hipperholme Grammar Junior School headteacher, said: “I am thrilled that the girls have taken the initiative to fundraise for the RSPCA.

Emily and Billie were really keen to raise money after finding out how well Billie’s gran’s dog was looked after when he was lost and taken in by the charity.

“The girls sent a letter to the Halifax branch asking how they could help. Their fundraising has now become a long-term project and something that the whole school has been willing to support.”

As well as raising £104 in bun sales before breaking up this summer, the Year 5 duo next want to challenge classmates to dress up as their favourite animal for a special day at school. Emily and Billie are hoping to raise £500 in total.

Mrs Weller said: “I am proud of the commitment and enthusiasm shown by Billie and Emily. It is testament to their genuine caring nature.”