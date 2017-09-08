From Hipperholme to Harrow for Harrison

Not since the 1800’s has a Hipperholme Grammar School boy walked the hallowed halls of Harrow.

Former Rastrick Independent Junior School Head Boy and Hipperholme Grammar School pupil, Harrison Layden-Fritz, has been awarded a double Scholarship (Academic & Sport), to one of the most prestigious schools in the country.

Unprecedented since Sir Robert Peel (Prime Minister and founder of the modern Police force) and following outstanding GCSE results, 16 year old Harrison, begins Sixth Form at Harrow London, in September.

Harrow was founded in 1572 under a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I.

Harrison will be following in the footsteps of ‘Giants of Old’, such as Winston Churchill, Palmeston, Byron, Shaftsbury and most recently, ‘Sherlock’ actor, Benedict Cumberbatch.

“This is a magnificent opportunity and I am relishing the challenge”, said 16 year old Harrison, who will be taking Maths, History, Government & Politics and Theology & Philosophy at A level.