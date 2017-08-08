Charity honours Calderdale school support worker

A support assistant from Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School, Brighouse, has been awarded with the Percival Whitley Support Assistant award.

The local charity makes two annual awards to Primary Schools each year.

The first award, referred to as the ‘Caring & Courage Award’, is given to a child who has achieved something special in spite of difficult personal circumstances.

The second award recognises the dedication and commitment of support staff in our local primary schools. These staff are described as ‘unsung heroes’ working tirelessly day-by-day to improve the lives and learning ability of young people with a range of special educational needs.

Carol Hey was selected due to her compassion, empathy and tireless work with a children with complex learning difficulties.

Mrs Hey joined the school in 2013, alongside a child with challenging needs. At that time, there was no additional support through an Education Health Care Plan available to the school. Carol was the first to establish a working relationship with this child, gradually instilling the boundaries of acceptable behaviour.

Through Carol’s patience and support the child has seen to develop effective relationships with class teachers and is making good progress in school. Carol undoubtably has seen to go above and beyond her call of duty, conducting copious amounts of research in her own time.

Helen Proctor, headteacher, in nominating Carol for the award, said: “I thank my lucky stars that we are so fortunate to have such a talented, compassionate and caring person as Carol Hey on our team.”