Bespoke cycle track a hit with youngsters

A new cycle track for youngsters has been created thanks to Rastrick Plays Better, a partnership of local residents and other local stakeholders.

The attraction wascreacted by the group called who are improving four parks in Rastric and are being supported backed up by Your Back Yard which is a social enterprise.

The project has been been funded by money from Rastrick Big Local, SITA and a small amount from Carr Green and Crowtrees Community Action Group.

Michelle Kite, the secretary of Rastrick Plays Better, said: “We are hoping that this will be used by people all over Calderdale and are really keen to let everyone know that it is there for everyone to use.

“It is also one of the sites where fruits for all have planted fruit trees so there will be free fruit to pick once they have grown some.

“The bike track is set out like a road, with a roundabout too, to help teach children to ride their bikes safely.

“Councillor Christine Beal was there for the opening, along with Paul Mashinter from the school and other members of the group that has made this possible. It looks fantastic.

“We would also like to get the message across that this is for the community and can people please look after it.”

Carr Green Primary School pupils voted for a zip wire to be placed in the park so there was quipment for the older children

However, it has been vandalised three times and since it was installed two months ago.

Rastrick Plays better hope to install ramps in the new year.

Earlier in 2016 children in Rastrick got a brand new state-of-the-art play area, after a £45,000 refurbishment programme.

Work was completed at Oaklands play area. The improvements to the site include a brand new toddler play area, basket swing, monkey bars and climbing poles for older kids, and a new path and seating area for parents.