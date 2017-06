Coroners are appealing for the public's help in tracing the relatives of a Rastrick woman who recently died.

Deryn Lovell, 78, died on June 17 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary of natural causes.

She lived on Common Terrace in Rastrick.

Anyone with any information about her relatives is asked to contact Coroners Officer Sam Cariss at Bradford Coroners Court on 01274 373 721.