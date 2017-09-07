Calderdale lingerie shop vandalised twice in three weeks puts a positive spin on a broken window

A lingerie shop in Elland that had its window smashed twice in three weeks has made something positive out of something negative.

Anon Lingerie manager Rebecca Sedgewick is due to get married on Monday and rather than let senseless vandalism get in the way she has turned the board into a canvas for customers to share inspiring messages.

A woman writes a message on the board at Anon Lingerie after its window was smashed twice in three weeks.

She said: “I wanted to be positive and decided that we would try to spread the love! I haven’t got the time or the energy with getting married on Monday to get it fixed.

“A customer texted me to tell me it was broken and I had wedding appointments all day. My mum said I had to cancel them but there was no way I was going to cancel them a week before the wedding.

“The board was put up as a security measure but then I thought ‘why don’t we make pretty and inspiring while it’s there?’.”

One message on the board read “I love this little shop! Keep going,” while others included drawings of underwear.

Rebecca plans to borrow the services of a customer who is an artist and turn the board into a mural with the use of donated supplies.

“It’s fantastic, it’s been shared loads of times and customers have been dropping off tins of paint – I have a cupboard full!

She added: “You can look at the negative you can look at positive and there’s a lot more good people than bad.”