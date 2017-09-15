Arts Festival is back as tickets go on sale

Festival time in Brighouse is fast approaching as the annual Arts Festival rolls into town next month.

The programme of events is being launched this week, offering a celebration of creativity and entertainment. Starting on Saturday, October 7 and running until October 15 it brings together the best of local talent with those from further afield.

The programme contains something for everyone with nine days of concerts, talks, theatre shows and art. Now in its fifth year, the festival is well established in the local arts scene and it aims to provide a feast of popular entertainment for everybody to enjoy. This year’s highlights include comedy theatre from the Edinburgh Fringe by Fay Beesley and Penny Lamport, a gala night of “Music From The Movie Musicals” produced by Natasha Harper, and more.

The event is organised by the charity Arts for Brighouse and is run entirely by volunteers. One of the organisers, Matthew Harrison-Lord, said: “It’s been an exciting six months of hard work to bring this event together but when I see people having an enjoyable night out it will make it all worthwhile.”

Visit www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk for details. Bookings are open for all events via the website or at the Harrison Lord Gallery or Ryecorn Wholefoods,