Where and when you can buy tickets for this year's Brodstock Music Festival

Festival organisers in Hipperholme are preparing to sell out in record time this month when tickets for their community music extravaganza become available.

Tickets for this summer’s Brodstock Music Festival go on sale at 10.30am, Saturday 16 March, from host venue Old Brodleians rugby club, and organisers warn it could be sold out in just one day.

The family-friendly event has sold out for the past three years but the speed in which it happened last year, almost three months before the event, did catch a number of people out.

“We had a lot of people in touch who were disappointed they’d missed out on tickets last year”, said volunteer Gareth Taylor.

“That’s why, this time around we’ve widely publicised the date tickets are available, chosen again not to sell any online and will only be selling a maximum of 10 tickets each to those who turn up on March 16.”

Brodstock, now in its sixth year, has quickly become Yorkshire’s biggest annual benefit concert and is set to surpass the £100,000 mark in charitable giving when the gates open on Saturday 15 June.

The day’s success was recognised at the recent Community Foundation for Calderdale’s annual Community Spirit Awards when it won ‘Best Fundraiser’ and a commendation for ‘Best Marketing’.

The foundation recognised the community impact, the volunteer effort and the sizable funds raised for charities like Overgate Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Brodstock 2019 takes place in Woodhead Park, Hipperholme on Saturday, 16 June and features over 10 hours of live music, street food, bars and numerous attractions for youngsters.

Tickets go on sale at 10.30am on March 16 for £10 each for people 12 years and above. It’s free entry for Under 12s.

