What to expect from Last Tango in Halifax series five

It’s been three years since we last saw Alan, Celia and their families during the Last Tango in Halifax Christmas Special.

Over the past four series there’s been births deaths and marriages with lots of laughter and moments that have tugged on the heartstrings.

But what can fans expect from the latest series?

“A lot,” said writer and creator Sally Wainwright.

“There’s a very dark story and a very funny story so it’s a nice mixed bag.”

Alan (Derek Jacobi) and Celia (Anne Reid) are now seven years into their marriage but, having moved into a desirable bungalow with stunning views across the Calder Valley, they aren’t quite seeing eye to eye.

It isn’t just their differing politics that’s a source of tension; Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge in the form of a wild local lad, and at Far Slack Farm, Gillian (Nicola Walker) faces trouble with a giraffe.

Meanwhile John (Tony Gardner) is back on the scene, and Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) finds herself entangled in an emotional debacle with someone at work. Into all of this jets Alan’s brother Ted (Timothy West) on holiday from New Zealand. But it turns out he’s only bought a one-way ticket… and he hasn’t come alone.

Last Tango in Halifax returns on Sunday, February 23 at 9pm