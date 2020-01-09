Top brass celebrates a great year at annual Brighouse & Rastrick Band dinner

Brighouse & Rastrick Band celebrated a successful year at its annual dinner at Prego’s Restaurant in Brighouse.

Around eighty attended the event made up of current and recently retired players along with family members as well as those who have supported the band.

An illustrated review of 2019 was presented by General Secretary, Will Evans, culminating in the announcement of awards, both serious and otherwise, to various players.

Notable awards include Steve Lomas ‘David King’s Player of the Year’, Chris Robertson ‘Player’s Player of the Year’, Andy Moore ‘Bandsman of the Year’ and Charlotte Horsfield ‘Best newcomer of 2019’.

Band member Gordon Ratcliffe said: “As the band face another busy and challenging year ahead all present were enthralled when a video linked message was shown from B&R’s Professional Conductor, Prof. David King, currently back home on Queensland, but relishing his next visit to Brighouse next month.”

