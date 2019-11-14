Your guide to Christmas lights and festive markets in Calderdale
As the festive season draws closer towns and villages across Calderdale are lighting up in time for Christmas.
From extravagant switch ons to cosy festive markets there’s sure to be something for everyone in the run up to Christmas.
1. Halifax
Halifax Christmas Lights switch on will take place on Saturday, November 23 from 11am to 8pm. The main event will be in George Square hosted by Danny and Rosie from Pulse Radio and have Bulsara and His Queenies performing.
Mytholmroyd Christmas Market and Lights Switch On will be bringing Christmas spirit to the village on November 16. From 12.30pm to 6.30pm there will be stalls, food and activities as well as a spectacular fireworks show.
Brighouse Christmas Market takes place on November 23 and 24 with the lights being switched on by the one and only Father Christmas on November 23 at around 4pm. There will also be food and craft stalls as well as entertainment.
The switching on of Hebden Bridges Christmas lights will take place on November 21. The switch on itself will take place at 6pm in St Georges Square with entertainment, festive stalls and a wonderful fireworks display.