When you can buy a real Christmas tree from Hardcastle Crags

With the festive season slowly approaching it won’t be long until many of us head out in search of the perfect tree to kick off our Christmas celebrations.

This year, for the first time, the ranger team at Hardcastle Crags will be selling selling sustainably grown Christmas trees from the Midgehole car park.

The Nordman firs will be available over two weekends, November 30 to December 1 and December 7 to 8 between 10am and 3.30pm.

The 5ft to 7ft Nordmann Firs are sustainably sourced from Scotland and will be on sale whilst stocks last.

Everyone who purchases a tree will also receive a free mince pie to really get into the Christmas spirit.

Grant Lowe, Visitor Experience Officer said “This is a perfect way to spend a December weekend.

“Head out for a crisp, winter walk in the woods, visit Gibson’s Mill and then get picking to find the perfect tree for your home.

“We’re really excited that we can give people that real tree smell, all sustainably sourced.”

Natalie Pownall, ranger, said “Buying a real tree rather than a plastic one is much better for the environment, something we’re keen to encourage.

“All the money raised from the sales will go towards conservation work at Gibson’s Mill and the ranger’s work in the woods at Hardcastle Crags.

“This includes building natural, leaky dams, which helps reduce flood risk in places like Hebden Bridge, and encourage wildlife to thrive.

“Every tree bought will help us to look after this special place for future generations.”

