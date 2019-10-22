These shops are taking part in this year's Brighouse Halloween Trail

The Brighouse Halloween Trail returns to the town this weekend with a large number of local shops taking part in the fiendishly fun family event.

The trail takes place from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, October 26 around the town centre.

The spooky self-guided trail takes you and your little monsters across the town centre collecting clues hidden in creepy Halloween displays as well as free treats (while stocks last) for children in costume, 12 and under, accompanied by an adult.

Read: The Great Pumpkin Festival returns to Hebden Bridge

Each clue will help unravel a Halloween phrase. Complete the Trail leaflet and return to The Garden Shed on Ganny Road for entry into our free prize draw to win a family ticket to the cinema, donated by Brealey’s Solicitors.

Lauren Barber from Brighouse BID said: “Get the whole family outdoors and support your local high street on this frightening town centre trail!

"Spend some quality time with the family time and enjoy this FREE activity.”

Trail leaflets are available from the participating stores listed below and you can download trail forms from www.visitbrighouse.com.

Just Books

Pot Spot

Hartley's Bakers & Confectioners

The Garden Shed (Behind Flower Garden)

TUI Travel

Hays Travel

The Veg Shop

Street Feet Kids

Ryecorn Wholefoods

Treble Clef

Flicker and Fizz

Central Methodist Church

Overgate Furniture Shop

Brighouse Mobiles

North’s SK

Kitsons News

Simply Flowers

Cakemaker Shop

Direct carpets

Overgate Hospice Shop

Earth Angel

Saint Vincent Charity Shop

RSPCA

Whiteheads

Cat Rescue

Forget Me Not

Specsavers

KDM Hair

Czerwiks

Villain Bar

Wear your heart on your sleeve

The Crafty Fox

The Barge – trail sheets and treats but no clue

Read: Halifax Spooktacular returns to start your Halloween celebrations off with a bang