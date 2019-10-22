These shops are taking part in this year's Brighouse Halloween Trail

The Brighouse Halloween Trail returns to the town this weekend with a large number of local shops taking part in the fiendishly fun family event.
The trail takes place from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, October 26 around the town centre.
The spooky self-guided trail takes you and your little monsters across the town centre collecting clues hidden in creepy Halloween displays as well as free treats (while stocks last) for children in costume, 12 and under, accompanied by an adult.
Each clue will help unravel a Halloween phrase. Complete the Trail leaflet and return to The Garden Shed on Ganny Road for entry into our free prize draw to win a family ticket to the cinema, donated by Brealey’s Solicitors.
Lauren Barber from Brighouse BID said: “Get the whole family outdoors and support your local high street on this frightening town centre trail!
"Spend some quality time with the family time and enjoy this FREE activity.”
Trail leaflets are available from the participating stores listed below and you can download trail forms from www.visitbrighouse.com.
Just Books
Pot Spot
Hartley's Bakers & Confectioners
The Garden Shed (Behind Flower Garden)
TUI Travel
Hays Travel
The Veg Shop
Street Feet Kids
Ryecorn Wholefoods
Treble Clef
Flicker and Fizz
Central Methodist Church
Overgate Furniture Shop
Brighouse Mobiles
North’s SK
Kitsons News
Simply Flowers
Cakemaker Shop
Direct carpets
Overgate Hospice Shop
Earth Angel
Saint Vincent Charity Shop
RSPCA
Whiteheads
Cat Rescue
Forget Me Not
Specsavers
KDM Hair
Czerwiks
Villain Bar
Wear your heart on your sleeve
The Crafty Fox
The Barge – trail sheets and treats but no clue
