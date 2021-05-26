"The Best Show in Town" - Brighouse Gala set to return in September this year

Brighouse Gala back in 2019.

Brighouse Gala has been a staple event in the town’s calendar since 1967 and has not previously been cancelled.

But as with almost all public events in 2020, the Gala could not go ahead.

After missing the event last year, Gala organisers were determined that the Brighouse Gala would still go ahead in 2021, all be it 11 weeks later than the usual June date on September 11.

Chair of the Brighouse Gala Committee, Peter Charles, said: “The Government Review on June 21 was considered too near this date to cancel, July and August are traditionally The Holiday Period which made September an obvious choice, assuming restrictions have been relaxed by then.

“All the usual attractions will be there including The Procession of Bands, Floats and walking groups through the Town starting at noon and arriving at Wellholme Park some 60 minutes later.

“The BCG Ambassador 2021 will be in the procession and entries are now being taken for this position by Brighouse Ladies Circle

“On the field will be the band-wagon style stage, where local talent will entertain the crowds: the ever-popular Fairground rides and side-shows, arena displays, donkey rides, food outlets but most importantly, the reason for putting on this event, the charity stalls.

“They will all be there trying to persuade you to part with a little of your cash so that they can carry on supporting all the worthwhile causes they represent.”

Admission prices this year will be £3 for adults, £1 for under 16s and free for under-fives.

Discounted tickets will be available in advance of the event from the Promotional Caravan in the Town Centre from September 4 to 10 or from participating organisations.