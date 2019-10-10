Ten of the best things to do in Calderdale this week

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough:

1. Oxjam: Various locations in Sowerby Bridge, October 12, from noon - www.oxjamsowerbybridge.com

This annual musical festival returns to Calderdale and after last year’s hugely successful event, 2019’s is set to be even bigger. Oxjam takes over Sowerby Bridge’s pubs, bars, cafes and shops on Saturday, October 12 with more than 50 live performances throughout the day.

The festival is free to enter but raises money for Oxfam and is one of the biggest events of its kind, with 16 others taking place around the country. Bands, singers and musicians will be performing throughout the day, alongside DJ sets, workshops, family activities, games, stalls and food. On the bill this year is The Revelator Band, Able’s Army, The Tragics and Brigantes, as well as solo singers Tim Whiteley, Dean Finelli and Millie Milner. Youth acts include Eve Perkis, Finn and Blossom and Ellie Telford.

For the first time, DJs will form part of the line-up, with Sonorous Sounds taking over The Navigation all day.

Other venues taking part include Hollins Mill, The Bull On The Bridge, The Blind Pig, Hogs Head Brew House, The Moorings, Cobblestones, Kuja and Trinkette.

There is also plenty going on besides music. Moonbeam is holding family activities all afternoon, and young visitors can enjoy face-painting at The Commercial Inn alongside other fun sessions.

Between midday and 4pm, families can drop into a giant junkyard craft session at the Old Fire Station, before the Fire and Water Community Choir take to the stage, followed by more music performances into the night.

2. Brighouse Arts Festival: Various venues in Brighouse, until October 13 - www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk

There’s still time to get involved in Brighouse Arts Festival as events are running until October 13. The musical life of Calderdale in the early to mid 19th Century will be discussed at a talk by David Glover entitled ‘William Priestley, Mrs Sunderland and Friends’. The talk will take place at Brighouse Library on October 11 at 2pm.

The Baroque Festival Concert also takes place on October 11 at St Martin’s Church starting at 7.30pm. Two sold out shows at St Martin’s Church will round of the week with Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri playing an acoustic set on October 10 and Lesley Garrett wowing crowds on October 12.

3. Dave Johns: From Byker to BAFTAS + Q&A: Red Brick Auditorium, Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, October 12, 8pm - www.squarechapel.co.uk

Dave Johns has been a stand-up comic for nearly three decades touring his one man shows worldwide. He is best known for his critically acclaimed breakthrough performance in Ken Loach’s 2016 Palme D’Or and BAFTA winning film I, Daniel Blake.

Many film roles have followed including The Keeper, Fisherman’s Friends and his latest film, 23 Walks’ staring alongside Alison Steadman due to be released in 2020. Dave will entertain audiences at Square Chapel with his new stand up show for 2019: From Byker to the BAFTA’s.

4. Halifax Choral Society Verdi Requiem: Victoria Theatre, Halifax, October 13, 6.30pm - www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

The Halifax Choral Society is joined by the Bearsden Choir and the North of England Classical Orchestra to present the glorious, spectacularly theatrical Giuseppe Verdi Requiem with Anton Bruckner’s Te Deum at the Victoria Theatre Halifax.

The special concert will mark the farewell appearance of the illustrious John Pryce-Jones as Halifax Choral Society Conductor and Artistic Director.

5. Festival des Panards: Various locations in Todmorden, October 11-13 - www.facebook.com/Les-Panards-Dansants

A weekend of Breton and French music and dance is coming to Todmorden. The Festival des Panards is celebrating its 20th year and will feature a line-up including Trio Morvan, The Eel Grinders, Meascan, Gwerz Flamm from Brittany, Steve Turner and Yannick Minvielle-Debat. And not forgetting our very own Panards Band.

6. Epilepsy Action Fun Day at Eureka!: Eureka! The National Chidren’s Museum, Halifax, October 12, 10am-3.30pm - www.epilepsy.org.uk

There is a Halifax fun day for families with children who have epilepsy at Eureka! on October 12.

There will be a chance for visitors to explore Eureka galleries, take part in Gross lab workshop, meet specialist epilepsy nurses and share experiences as well as gain information and support.

To book a place call 0113 210 8781.

7. DON’T PANIC! Calderdale at War, 1939-1945: Bankfield Museum, Halifax, until November 30 - www.museums.calderdale.gov.uk

There’s still time to see the DON’T PANIC! Calderdale at War exhibit at Bankfield Museum.

Last month saw the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War. Calderdale was directly affected: men and women were conscripted for military and industrial service; industry was placed on a war footing and many workers took on Civil Defence and Home Guard duties.

The area did not escape unscathed, there were 11 bombing incidents recorded and 11 people were killed.

8. Hello Again: Neil Diamond: Victoria Theatre, Halifax, October 17, 7.30pm - www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Returning to the Victoria Theatre is a celebration of the life and work of Neil Diamond, starring Brooklyn Creed and The Salvation Band. The show will take you on a musical journey through Neil Diamond’s glittering 50 year career.

From The Bang Years to the present day you’ll soon be singing along to all the hits, including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, Hello Again, Love on the Rocks, America and many more.

9. Eureka! Lates - Zombie Outbreak: Eureka! The National Chidren’s Museum, Halifax, October 17, 6.30pm-9.30pm - www.eventbrite.co.uk

Join Eureka! scientists as they try to control the deadly zombie outbreak. Eureka Lates starts Halloween celebrations early with this event where visitors can enjoy street food, alcohol, and the chance to contract a deadly infection.

10. Ogden Water Practical Day: Ogden Water Country Park, October 15, 9.45am-3pm - 0776 995 4956

Help with ongoing management and new projects designed to look after the wildlife at the nature reserve.