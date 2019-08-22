Ten of the best things to do in Calderdale this bank holiday weekend

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough.

1. Brighouse Jigsaw Festival: St Martin’s Church, Brighouse, August 23-26 - www.charity.jigsaw.festival.brighouse.org.uk

Chow Down at The Piece Hall, Halifax

With over 1,300 puzzles comprising of over a million pieces over the years, the Brighouse Jigsaw Festival is an event that puzzle lovers should not miss.

The annual event, which takes place at St Martin’s Church, Brighouse over bank holiday weekend, raises funds for many local charities.

During the festival a display of around 200 made-up jigsaws and 300 boxed jigsaws of various makes, types and sizes will fill the church and as soon as an assembled puzzle is sold another will replace it.

There will be puzzles for all tastes - children’s puzzles, traditional country scenes, 3D, double-sided, murder mystery, crossword, impossipuzzles, wasgij and mirror image.

Previous festivals has been acclaimed throughout Yorkshire and this year sponsorship has been offered by Gibsons Games, the UK’s largest independent puzzle manufacturer and Jumbo.eu, the manufacturer of the mind bending wasgij puzzles.

Entry will be £2, which includes a £1 discount voucher towards the purchase of a puzzle at the festival. If you retain your programme you can return as many times as you wish without paying again. Visitors can also enjoy the selection of delicious food to be served by the St Martin’s Hospitality Team at the Missing Piece Café, including morning coffee with bacon butties, lunches, fabulous Yorkshire breakfasts and cream teas.

There will also be crafts, a tombola, a raffle and a golden jigsaw competition paying cash prizes. The Jigsaw Festival will be on from Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26 from 10am till 5pm, except on Sunday when it will open at noon. Previous Festivals have raised over £66,000 for good causes.

2. Chow Down: The Piece Hall, Halifax, August 23-26 - www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Once again visitors to The Piece Hall can expect to find something to suit all tastebuds, diets and budgets - from the very best independent street food traders in the UK. Confirmed vendors include Little Red Food Truck, Fishnets, MorMor, Nasi Lemak, Diamond Dogs, Twisted Meal, Yorkshire Burrito Company, Baking Biker, Greek Street Food, YOI Fried Chicken, Nyama Choma, Proove Pizza, Oh My Glaze, Dim Sum Su, Sugar Spun Sisters, Froconut and Jenny’s Jerk Kitchen.

3. Wainhouse Tower tours: Wainhouse Tower, Halifax August 26, 11am-4pm - www.visitcalderdale.com

Climb the 403 steps of the internal spiral staircase to take in the fantastic views from this fabulously ornate 77 metre (253 foot) high Victorian chimney. Wainhouse Tower is open from 11am to 4pm with the last ascent at 3.30pm.

4. Brighouse Artisan Market: Brighouse, August 25, 10am-4pm - www.brighousemarket.co.uk

Brighouse town centre will once again bring together a range of independent and local traders on Sunday, August 25 from 10am-4pm, with a chance to taste fresh produce and learn from the experts.

Whether you are looking for locally sourced ingredients for a family favourite meal or searching for something new to try, the variety of produce means you will find something to suit your taste buds.

The crafts ranging from jewellery to glassware, soaps to ceramics and bags to knitwear, are all beautifully hand crafted, handmade and unique.

5. Barkifest: Woodfield, Barkisland, August 25, 1pm-10pm - www.visitcalderdale.com

Families and residents are invited for a fun day in Barkisland on August 25. There will be live music at Woodfield from 1pm to 10pm, as well as outside bars, pop-up food stalls, festival face and body painting, children’s activities, cake and sweet stalls and more.

No alcohol is to be brought to the ground. Admission on the gate £5, discounted pre-event tickets £4 available from Barkisland Post Office and Barkisland Cricket Club, children under 12 go free.

6. ROKT Family Fun Day: ROKT Climbing Gym, Brighouse, August 24, 10am-6pm - www.rokt.co.uk

ROKT climbing gym is offering families the chance to try a range of activities for £10 entry. Activities include Roktface / indoor lead wall, abseil / river crossing, indoor caving, 30 minutes bouldering sessions and open nerf sessions between 10am - 12.30pm.

7. Hebden Bridge Camera Club Annual Exhibition: Hebden Bridge Town Hall, August 24-31 - www.hebdenbridgecc.co.uk

The exhibition will be officially opened at 10am on Saturday, August 24 by the Mayor of Hebden Royd, Coun Dr Carol Stow.

It is a showcase for the work of members of Hebden Bridge Camera Club.

All visitors will have the chance to vote for their favourites from around 60 framed prints.

The three winning images from last year’s exhibition will also be on display.

Club members will be on hand to answer questions from anyone interested in joining.

The club’s own Hebden Bridge Calendar for 2020 will be on sale during the exhibition. The exhibit is open from August 24 to 31 but closed on August 26.

8. Calderdale Heritage Walk: Burdock Way: Halifax Playhouse, August 25, 2.15pm - www.calderdaleheritagewalks.org.uk

You will be surprised at how much Halifax history lies along this route. Meet David Nortcliffe at 2.15 pm. in the car park behind Halifax Playhouse (off Hopwood Lane).

9. Space Cat Meets the Solar System: Hebden Bridge Library, August 28, 11am-12pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Free creative writing and crafts session for 7 to 11-year-olds. Younger children welcomed as long as they are with an adult.

Meet Perdita, she is an intrepid feline astronaut who wants to learn more about the solar system.

Help her to learn about the planets and practice writing creative non-fiction.

You will make your own book and write your own story to help her on her space quest.

10. Drawing Workshop with Jane Austin: All Souls Church, Halifax, August 24, 11am-1pm - 01422 353308

As the third in a series of three drawing workshops this year, All Souls is taking inspiration from the magnificent architecture, the Gothic style and outstanding stained glass. Suitable for all abilities as the chosen images can be as simple or complicated as you wish.

