Ten budget friendly things to do with the kids during the rest of the summer holidays

“The summer holidays: Six low-cost, stress-free weeks full of fun, laughter and endless smiles – said no parent ever. Finding things to keep your kids entertained can be a real challenge - especially if budgets are tight and the weather swings from heatwave to torrential rain literally overnight! But that’s one of the reasons why we’re so blessed in Calderdale, as there are more than enough things to fill those 44 school-free days of summer. I asked some of the other parents at Eureka! for their favourite family days out so, if you need some ideas for the last few weeks of the break, here’s the Eureka top 10.”

1. Another World Adventure Close to Ogden Water (another great outing), Another World Adventure offers family activities every day during the holidays and, as many of them dont need to be booked in advance its a great last-minute option.

2. Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve Woodland, water, and a level route make Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve a great place to explore and learn about nature. Admission and parking is free and there are spots to get down to the rivers edge to paddle.

3. The Astronomy Centre The Astronomy Centre is great for older kids, especially if theyve got an interest in the stars! The Observatory is near Todmorden, and runs regular astro-talks and stargazing sessions on Saturdays (weather permitting).

4. Calder Holmes Park Calder Holmes Park always forms the basis of our trips to Hebden Bridge, whether to visit the Skate Park, get active in the playground area, watch boats (and ducks!) on the canal, or to nip into the Park Life Caf.

