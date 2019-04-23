Spring Artisan Market is returning to Brighouse - here's everything you need to know

There’s some great news for Brighouse as the town centre increases the number of Artisan Markets starting with a Spring Market this month.

The market is the first event of the year which will see an expanding programme of events and from June there will be an Artisan Market on the last Sunday of each month including the Christmas Market in November.

On Sunday (April 28) from 10am until 4pm, Brighouse’s street market will take over the town centre once again with dozens of stalls featuring locally made food and crafts exhibited by Yorkshire producers.

Artisan traders are already busy baking, brewing, making and preparing to bring a whole array of interesting and unique products.

Anne Colley, Chair of the Brighouse Business Initiative, said: “We’re delighted that we are able to expand our popular Artisan Markets and hope as many of our regular visitors come and sample the delicious food and amazing crafts we have on offer.

“I’m particularly excited we have a selection of new producers who have chosen to join us for the event.

“New visitors to Brighouse are also always very welcome and we hope by focusing the event on just one day, many people who have not experienced our markets before will make the effort to pop down and see what the Brighouse experience is all about!”

Following on from the successful Yes vote for the Brighouse Business Improvement District in October, the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) – the voluntary group of retailers and businesses who have developed some of the town’s most popular events are delighted that in the coming months they will be able to hand over management of the events programme to the Brighouse BID team.

There’ll be around 40 stalls across the town centre from regular favourites like Astag Venison, The Cheese Counter and Sweet Sensations to new additions Lisa’s Crafty Creations and the Wishing Tree.

The day will include the town’s St George’s Day Parade which will take place at 3.15pm.

Parking in Brighouse is free on Sundays in Calderdale Council car parks.

For more information on the event visit www.brighousemarket.co.uk.

