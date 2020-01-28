See amazing Lego models from this year's Calder Valley Brick Show

A Christmas town, Red Dwarf Starbug spaceship and a fairground were just a few of the models that were packed into the Calder Valley Brick Show.

The annual event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre was once again organised by husband and wife team, Mark and Debbie Pullen, through their Brighouse-based business Bricktopia. “It was our third show at the centre and the feedback we’re receiving is amazing,” said Mark. “The event happens because the displayers, volunteers and traders work so well together to put on a really engaging show.” More than 1,200 visitors gathered at the show to see the amazing models and children also had the chance to have a go themselves in the construction zone.

