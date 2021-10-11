"People are so keen to get out and have a good time" - Great start for Brighouse Arts Festival

Revellers celebrate the Last Night of the Proms. Picture: Steven Lord.

It has been a real effort by the organisers to get the festival going despite all the problems the covid pandemic has thrown up.

John Buxton, one of the organisers said “We were determined to get the Festival going this year after having had to cancel last year. We know that people need to have something to look forward to but we were unsure as to what response we would get. However we have been overwhelmed with over 1000 tickets sold so far. People are so keen to get out and have a good time.”

The Festival was opened at St Martin’s Church with a wide variety of talent including the Hipperholme Choir, The Hathor Belly Dancers and theatrical students from Calderdale College. During the interval a number of people gave belly dancing a go!

Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band. Picture: Steven Lord.

The first music concert was given by Roger Davies and His Band concert at St Martin’s Church. For most people this was their first live concert in nearly two years and Roger’s performance went down a storm. Once the music started the recent troubles were forgotten and everybody relaxed into an enjoyable evening.

On Saturday night the Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band entertained an enthusiastic audience with a Last Night of the Proms concert. Much flag waving was in evidence as Land of Hope and Glory rang out.

The brass band were in top form and leader John Clay said: “This is the first proper concert for us in two years. It was great to back in front of a real audience.”

Piano recitals followed by Gill Crossland and Simeon Walker. A folk harp concert was given by Rebecca Holton and Barry Smith entertained with a flute recital.

At Miller’s Bar a group of musicians raised the roof with and an Unplugged Folk Night.

Throughout the week various talks were given at the local libraries.

The Festival continues with a sold out concert by O’Hooley and Tidow of Gentleman Jack fame.

On Saturday (October 16) there is a musical “Shout” featuring a host of popular pop songs at St John’s Church (1pm and 6.30pm).

The Festival concludes with a classical violin recital by one of Britain’s top performer’s Sophie Rosa on Sunday (16th) at St. John’s, Rastrick.

Tickets are available on the door for most events, see www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk or call 01484 711835 for details.