O’Hooley & Tidow to celebrate 10 years with concert at Brighouse Arts Festival

The Yorkshire folk duo behind Calderdale-based drama Gentleman Jack’s theme song will be celebrating ten years of music with a special concert at Brighouse Arts Festival.

Belinda O’Hooley and Heidi Tidow are the performers behind O’Hooley & Tidow.

Matthew Harrison-Lord, Brighouse Arts Festival Director, said: “I cannot believe we have managed to book O’Hooley & Tidow for their 10 year celebration concert as they gain international fame from the Gentleman Jack series.

“Once again, we have managed to bring huge acts to Brighouse - a town that normally gets forgotten about when it comes to the big artists and acts”

John Buxton, Arts for Brighouse Charity Trustee, said “We know and love their work as local Calderdale artists, it’s great to see them catapult into fame because of Anne Lister and Shibden Hall’s history. Brighouse’s direct connection is that Anne Walker is buried at Lightcliffe, part of Brighouse and Lower Calderdale”

The show, 10 Years of O’Hooley & Tidow, will take place on Friday, October 2 at 7:30pm in St Martins Parish Church, Brighouse.

For more information visit www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk.

