Nine pictures from this year's Spring Artisan Market in Brighouse

Crowds flocked to the streets of Brighouse to sample tasty treats and interesting crafts for this year’s Spring Artisan Market.

Here are a few pictures from the Spring Artisan Market - can you spot anyone you know?

The market, which returned for a ninth year, featured around 40 stalls with something for everyone including Gintopia, The Cheese Counter, Lisas Crafty Creations and more.

In the afternoon there was also the annual St Georges Day parade through the town centre.

From June there will be an Artisan Market held in Brighouse on the last Sunday of every month.

The new monthly markets will join the towns other popular events such as the 1940s weekend and Christmas market to expand the towns varied calendar of events.

Following on from the successful Yes vote for the Brighouse Business Improvement District at the end of last year, the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI).

The voluntary group of retailers and businesses who have developed some of the towns most popular events over the last few years, will be handing over the management of the events programme to the Brighouse BID team.

This will happen over the coming months.

The next Artisan Market will take place in Brighouse town centre on June 30.