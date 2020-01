This weekend sees the return of the annual Roy Castle Tapathon at North Bridge Leisure Centre.

We're taking a trip down memory lane to events over the years - can you spot anyone you know? Read more about this year's Tapathon, which takes place on Sunday, January 26, here.

1. 2003 Looking back at Roy Castle Tapathon in Halifax over the years. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 2010 The Janet Austin Tapper from Brighouse. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 2003 Looking back at Roy Castle Tapathon in Halifax over the years. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 2006 Dancers from Hoofers Fitness and Dance Studio, Ripponden. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more