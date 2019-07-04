Hundreds set to flock to this year's Lightcliffe Gala

Lightcliffe’s annual village gala at the cricket club on Sunday (July 7) is set to be bigger and better than ever with hundreds expected to flock through the gates.

There is added excitement this year as Peppa Pig returns to provide fun for all the family for the highlight of the Lightcliffe village calendar.

The traditional family fun starts at 2pm and once again the cricket field will be packed with attractions new and old.

The gala will feature the usual fun stalls, games, fab raffle, as well as some new additions including a bucking bronco and miniature steam railway.

Delicious sandwiches, cakes and pastries will be served throughout the day in the award-winning tea room.

There will be traditional favourites like the bottle stall and the coconut shy.

Lightcliffe celebrity and Huddersfield Town match day announcer Paul Ramsden will be MC for the day.

James Horne of Lightcliffe Cricket Club said: “We are confident of another fantastic day and the early forecast is for sunshine and sizzling temperatures. Everything is in place for a bumper day. We are delighted to welcome back Peppa Pig which is always a huge draw.

“All we need is the forecasted good weather and people from the local community to support us. We have always been lucky in both respects, and we are really grateful for the support we receive from local people, shops, and businesses.

“Let’s hope for another fantastic day and a record breaking turnout.”

If anyone can lend a hand in the next few days to support the gala effort, please drop gala coordinator James Horne a line on 07765 005842.

