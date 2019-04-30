Hospice to host garden party

The Overgate Hospice Garden Party, the local charity’s longest running event, will take place in the grounds of the hospice in Elland on Sunday, May 12.

The Mayor of Calderdale will officially open the event at noon and an afternoon of entertainment for all the family will then begin.

There will be entertainment from DJ Chester and music from local duo the Suitcase Dwellers in addition to a host of stalls, games, real ale and our barbecue there really is something for all the family.

This is a real community event with support from staff and volunteers but also from Elland Rotary Club, Sowerby Bridge Rotary Club, Halifax Calder Rotary Club and the Brighouse Ladies Circle.

Overgate Hospice provides specialist palliative care for adults suffering from progressive, life-limiting illnesses.

Rachel Lumb, Events Assistant said: “This year we will also be joined by special guests in the form of comic book characters and Shetland ponies.

“We are so grateful for the wealth of support we have received this year and it truly looks set to be our best garden party to date. Everyone is welcome to join us for this great family day out and we look forward to seeing you there.

“A free bus, kindly provided by TJ Walsh, will be travelling to and from the Hospice from Commercial Street in Halifax every hour from noon to 3pm.”

Entry is just £1 for adults and free for those aged 15 and under.

Free entry will also be given to those who have registered for the upcoming Colour Run or Midnight Walk.

Those who are registered will be able to collect their registration pack/s and Midnight Walk T-shirt on the day.