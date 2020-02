From seeing getting involved in interative exhibits to the chance to try something new there’s plenty to get involved in across Calderdale over the holiday.

1. Bankfield Museum Bankfield Museum in Halifax have a number of exciting events planned for during half term on top of the exhibitions and displays that are already available. Parking is free onsite.

2. Hardcastle Crags Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge has plenty to entertain the family on a fun day out. From taking a winter walk through the woods to exploring the history in Gibson Mill theres something for everyone.

3. Eureka! The National Childrens Museum Eureka! The National Childrens Museum in Halifax is a staple location for a half term day out. Alongside the usual interactive exhibits there is currently Arboreal, a digital forest, to enjoy.

4. ROKT Climbing Gym ROKT Climbing Gym in Brighouse offers different sessions to get people involved in climbing. The centre offers bouldering, climbing and caving and for more information visit www.roktclimbinggym.co.uk.

