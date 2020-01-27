From Downton Abbey to Poldark - New exhibition brings iconic costumes to Halifax

This Valentine’s Day, Calderdale Museums is offering the chance for visitors to get up close with characters like Mr Darcy and Poldark…or their costumes at least.

Bankfield Museum in Halifax is launching a new exhibition featuring the costumes worn in some of Britain’s best loved TV dramas, including Downton Abbey, Pride and Prejudice, Poldark, Victoria and many more.

Read: 21 pictures showing dancers shine at 2020 Roy Castle Tapathon in Halifax

The As Seen on TV exhibition launches with an opening event on Friday 14 February from 6-8pm. The Heartthrobs and Heroines evening will include tours of the exhibition, themed cocktails and the chance to be the first to experience the iconic costumes up close.

Tickets for the event cost £8 and include a welcome cocktail and nibbles.

Tickets can be purchased via the Calderdale Museums website www.museums.calderdale.gov.uk/whats-on (the event is suitable for ages 18+).

The exhibition will officially open from Saturday, February 15, with free entry.

The period drama costumes will be on display in the North Gallery, and visitors can also see historic fashions from similar periods in the Fashion Gallery.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Cloun Susan Press, said: “This exciting exhibition will feature costumes from some of Britain’s best known and most loved dramas and follows the phenomenal success of our recent exhibition displaying the costumes from the series Gentleman Jack.

Read: Ten weeks of road closures, gasworks and diversions to begin around Dean Clough Mills

“The costumes included in the As Seen on TV exhibition will be displayed in the North Gallery with period pieces close by in the Fashion Gallery, allowing visitors to see the similarities and demonstrating the level of research and detail shown by the TV costume designers.

“I’m sure the exhibition will be incredibly popular, so why not make a date with Bankfield Museum this Valentine’s weekend?”

The exhibition will run until Saturday, September 15, with further themed events planned throughout the run.

Bankfield Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am – 4pm, with free entry.

Read: 21 ways that Halifax has changed since the year 2000