Dancers set to put best foot forward at annual Roy Castle Tapathon

This weekend will see the return of the annual Tapathon at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Organised by Brighouse dance teacher Janet Austin the event invites dancers from across Calderdale and West Yorkshire to showcase their talents and raise money for charity.

Read: 19 pictures showing life in Elland over the years

Money raised from the event will go to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation which aims to provide help and hope to people affected by lung cancer.

The Tapathon was created back in 1997 by Derek and Vera Hamer, who were friends with Roy Castle, a dancing entertainer and musician, who died from lung cancer.

Since the event began over two decades ago, over £276,000 has been raised for charity.

The event will take place on Sunday, January 28 at North Bridge Leisure Centre.

Read: 35 photos that you take you back to a Halifax night out back in 2010