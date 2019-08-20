Charity jigsaw festival sponsor offers free puzzles

A sponsor of this year’s Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival is offering visitors a free Wasgij mini jigsaw puzzle to take home.

Jumbo Games, the makers of the mind-bending Wasgij puzzles, is one of the sponsors of the event which takes place over the bank holiday weekend.

Gibsons Games, the UK’s largest independent puzzle manufacturer, will also be sponsoring the festival, which raises money for a number of charities.

This year Together for Looked-after Children, Yorkshire Children’s Trust, Turning Point Counselling Service and St Martin’s Mission to Children in the Community will benefit from funds raised at the event.

Alan Sparks, lead organiser of the festival, said: “The Charity Jigsaw Festival is an established event in the local calendar with many visitors returning over the four days to view and buy from the constantly changing display.

"Even people with limited interest in jigsaws make second and subsequent visits simply to enjoy the selection of delicious food served by the St Martin’s Hospitality Team at the ‘Missing Piece Café’.”

The festival runs from August 23 to 26 at St Martin’s Parish Church in Brighouse.

