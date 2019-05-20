Celebration of comic books, artists and superheroes at fair - entry is free

Following the success of the last year's Scribblecon, Todmorden's only comics and zine fair will be returning for its fourth year on Saturday May 25, from 10am to 4pm.

This will also be the day of the Todmorden Carnival so visitors will see the town at its very best!

Held over both floors of the iconic Golden Lion pub, Scribblecon showcases local and regional artists, writers and craftspeople. All tastes are catered for from indie/small press publications, all ages comics, underground zines, superheroes and more.

Guests this year include local comic artists Chris Browning, The Common Swings, Cat Byrne, Mizzle, Callum and Stuart Brown, The Wildlands, Vanessa Guy, Harry and The Flood, Pondwater Press and author Tom Burleigh, The Troubles of Magnet Boy, as well as local visual artists Johanna Öst and Colin Lyall.

They will be joined by regional artists and creators from further afield including Burnley, Rochdale, Halifax, Bradford, Leeds, Manchester, Wigan, Blackpool and Birmingham.

As well as new comics and zines for sale, there will once again be a second hand table, where you can find many pre-loved bargains as well as a tombola with fantastic prizes, with money raised going to Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice, the chosen charity of Simon Shaw, owner of Legacy Comics in Halifax who died suddenly last summer.

Organisers are raising money in his memory as a thank you for the support he gave to the comics’ scene in Calderdale and the local area. Upstairs will be a quiet area for drawing, reading and relaxing. Also upstairs will be Specialist Autism Services from Bradford.

Entry is free, and all ages are welcome.

Cosplay is not just welcome but actively encouraged, so feel free to dress up as your favourite character from comics, cartoons, books or TV.

There will also be a children’s art exhibition for under 18s – so get your pens and pencils out and see what you can do.

There is a growing comics’ scene in the Calder Valley with a comic shop in Hebden Bridge (2Tone) and local book shops such as Border Books and Lyalls in Todmorden carrying more and more comics for all the family.