Bus stop 'buskers' entertain passengers as route gets ready for Calderdale festival

Musicians were seen busking at bus stops near the busy Hipperholme crossroads.

Performers Todd Wilson and Aron Mir, 12, the youngest artist in the festival line-up, played their guitars and sang to waiting customers, who showed their appreciation by breaking into applause after every song.

The surprise sessions by solo artists were arranged by First Bus and festival organiser James Ogden to help encourage sustainable travel to the event, which is hoping to raise £30,000 for local good causes and grassroots sport.

All money given to the ‘buskers’ will go towards the fundraising target.

First Bus has partnered with Brodstock Festival as part of the bus company’s plans to collaborate with a variety of leisure venues and activities to support the local economy and recovery from the pandemic.

Martin Hirst, Commercial Director of First West Yorkshire, said: “This is about us working together to connect local people and communities to great events and experiences in the Calderdale area. The Brodstock Festival is another example of how people can get back to doing things they love and we’re delighted to be involved in helping music fans to a brilliant day out.”

James Ogden said: “Music has the power to make people feel good, so it was great to see the reaction of people at the bus stops and passers-by so early on a Monday morning. The festival is right on several bus routes and we hope people choose to arrive by public transport on Saturday.”