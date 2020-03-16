Brodstock Music Festival launches second stage and announces plans amid Coronavirus

Hipperholme’s annual charity music festival has announced it will be introducing a second stage this year.

Brodstock, which takes place on Saturday, June 20 at the Old Brodleians rugby club, attracts over 6000 revellers and more than 50 local bands and musicians apply every year for one of the 10 slots available on the outdoor stage.

This year, the new "MuSic 4 MS Stage" will help the occasion feature a second line up of acoustic acts in a circus-style tent within the festival site.

“A second performance area of live music has always been something we've hoped to bring in and this year the time is right!" saidd Brodstock volunteer James Ogden.

"Thanks to the Halifax Courier Fund, through the Community Foundation for Calderdale, we’ll now have another great opportunity for performers of all ages to take to the stage and for festival goers to experience and enjoy more local talent."

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale said: "Often people only associate us with giving out grants to flood victims, but actually we give out £1 million worth of grants every year to help create a stronger community in Calderdale.

"With ticket sales being in such demand for this popular event it's great that we can facilitate a second stage for younger performers through the Halifax Courier Fund and hope that everyone has a great time and it's another great success."

Young musicians Aron Mir (10) and Jack Marsden (11) will be opening the MuSic 4 MS Stage that will also feature more experienced performers like Jimbo Lynch and Dean Finelli. This dedicated acoustic area will be run by volunteers raising money for the MS Society.

Brodstock, now in its seventh year, has grown to become Yorkshire’s biggest annual charity gig raising over £100,000 so far which includes £75,000 for Calderdale's Overgate Hospice.

Tickets go on sale at 10.30am on Saturday, March 21 from the Old Brodleians clubhouse in Hipperholme.

Last year tickets sold out within one hour so volunteers are preparing for another busy morning this weekend.

Organisers are reminding those intending to purchase tickets that a maximum of 10 tickets per person can be bought and that people should arrive early to avoid disappointment.

With the uncertainty around the Coronavirus pandemic, organisers are asking people to check the Brodstock Facebook and Twitter accounts should the ticket sales day be affected in any way.

Those who feel unwell and those recently returning from impacted areas of the world within the last 14 days are asked to send someone on their behalf to purchase tickets.

Should this year’s Brodstock be impacted; tickets holders will be able to use their tickets at a later date if the event is postponed or will be able to get a full refund.