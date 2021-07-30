Brighouse Gala cancelled for this year - but hopes remain high for a 2022 return

Flashback to Brighouse Gala in 2019.

The event, which usually takes place in June on Wellholme Park, was pushed back to September in the hopes that restrictions would have lifted enough to allow for a safe return.

In a statement the Brighouse Gala committee said: "It is with deep regret that the Brighouse Charity Gala announce that, at a recent meeting of the Organising Committee it was decided that Brighouse Charity Gala 2021, due to be held in Wellholme Park on September 11 2021, will not now go ahead.

"Although Government restrictions have been somewhat eased, it was felt that to expose Charities and organisations to financial layout if the Gala was cancelled at the last minute would be an unacceptable risk that the Committee agreed would be irresponsible to take, given the present uncertainty.