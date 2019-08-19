Artisan market celebrating local produce returns to Brighouse

Brighouse town centre will once again bring together a range of independent and local traders this weekend with a chance to taste fresh produce and learn from the experts.

The town's monthly Artisan Market will return on Sunday, August 25 from 10am to 4pm and will feature local produce ranging from cheese and cakes to jewellery and knitwear.

Read: Latest planning applications submitted in Calderdale

Lauren Barber from Brighouse BID said: “The Brighouse Artisan Markets offer the very best in quality, fresh, seasonal produce all locally sourced.

"Our Artisan Markets aim to support local, small-scale, independent food, drink and craft producers. As well as encouraging more visitors to Brighouse on a Sunday.”

There’ll be stalls across the town centre including Commercial Street, King Street and Park Street.

Any local traders who are interested in having a stall can fill in an online application form at www.visitbrighouse.com/food-and-craft-markets

Read: 21 iconic Halifax nightclubs and bars from over the years - how many do you remember?