Brodstock Music Festival

Amazing pictures show another great year for sold out Brodstock Music Festival

Rain didn't dampen spirits as Hipperholme filled with music at this year's Brodstock Music Festival.

Here are 12 amazing pictures from this year's event - can you spot anyone you know?

Charlotte Charlesworth, Chelsea Bennett and Dionne Bardon

1. Brodstock Music Festival

Charlotte Charlesworth, Chelsea Bennett and Dionne Bardon
Suzie and the Groove

3. Brodstock Music Festival

Suzie and the Groove
Julie Hallam, Ian Goodwin, Amy Goodwin, Malcolm Seagrave, Amanda Shea, Jon Swales and Fraser Hallam.

4. Brodstock Music Festival

Julie Hallam, Ian Goodwin, Amy Goodwin, Malcolm Seagrave, Amanda Shea, Jon Swales and Fraser Hallam.
