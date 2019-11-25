18 fabulously festive pictures from Brighouse Christmas Market and Lights Switch On

As well as usual stalls selling local produce lining the streets of Brighouse, visitors were also entertained by a variety of performers including school choirs, Morris dancers, children’s dance group and mini pantomimes by Brighouse Theatre Production. Lauren Barber and Michelle Veasey from Brighouse BID said: “A huge thank you to everyone involved in making this year’s Brighouse Christmas Market and Brighouse Christmas Light Switch On such a success. Here are 18 festive pictures from the annual event - can you spot anyone you know?

Nicola Denniss and David Harmer, tucking in at Brighouse Christmas Markets

Plenty to see and do at Brighouse Christmas Market.

Sophie Dudley, Eliza Etchells, Ellie Dudley, Riley Dixon and Zara Dixon, with PC Jess Burgess in the police van, at Brighouse Christmas Markets.

