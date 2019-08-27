17 pictures from a buzzing bank holiday in Brighouse

17 pictures from a buzzing bank holiday in Brighouse

As the sun shone down this weekend, visitors flocked to Brighouse for the annual Charity Jigsaw Festival and this month's Artisan Market.

Here are some of the best pictures from the two events - can you spot anyone you know?

James Abel-Moore, seven, makes a length of rope

1. Artisan Market

James Abel-Moore, seven, makes a length of rope
The Dilnots, from the left, dad Luke, Luka, four, and mum Suzi.

2. Artisan Market

The Dilnots, from the left, dad Luke, Luka, four, and mum Suzi.
Helen Broadbent with dad Roger Broadbent.

3. Artisan Market

Helen Broadbent with dad Roger Broadbent.
Jean Potter, volunteer Terry Leach and Sara Morrisey.

4. Jigsaw Festival

Jean Potter, volunteer Terry Leach and Sara Morrisey.
