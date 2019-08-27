17 pictures from a buzzing bank holiday in Brighouse As the sun shone down this weekend, visitors flocked to Brighouse for the annual Charity Jigsaw Festival and this month's Artisan Market. Here are some of the best pictures from the two events - can you spot anyone you know? 1. Artisan Market James Abel-Moore, seven, makes a length of rope jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Artisan Market The Dilnots, from the left, dad Luke, Luka, four, and mum Suzi. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Artisan Market Helen Broadbent with dad Roger Broadbent. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Jigsaw Festival Jean Potter, volunteer Terry Leach and Sara Morrisey. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5