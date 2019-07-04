10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Amélie

The Alhambra, Bradford, July 1-6

Amélie is a new musical based on the much loved five-time Oscar-nominated film, starring West End performer, Strictly Come Dancing favourite and television actor Danny Mac, and French-Canadian stage and screen star Audrey Brisson. Amélie is an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie will have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

2 Pontefract Liquorice Festival

Pontefract town centre, July 7

Join Pontefract in celebrating the town’s unique historic links with liquorice during a day of sweet-themed fun and activities for all the family across the town centre - and at Pontefract Castle! Browse the colourful stalls of our festival market in the historic town centre, selling a wide variety of produce - many with a liquorice twist!

www.pontefractliquoricefestival.co.uk

3 Here Comes the Boys

St George’s Hall, Bradford, July 9

The show that everyone has been waiting for. Three of the biggest stars of dance combine their incredible talents in a brand-new show. Watch Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez, giants of the ballroom and Latin world battle it out on the dance floor. The setting is a club, and the challenge is to find out who’s best on the dance floor! They are here to impress, willing us to cheer them on, as they go head to head in a dance-off! Battling each other every night, in Latin, ballroom, commercial and contemporary - they need you to decide who is the champion, the DJ will select the tracks, and spin the decks, whilst the boys will show you why they are the true heavyweights of dance. Music ranges from J.Lo to Bruno Mars, MJ, Gloria Estefan, dance anthems and club classics. Accompanied by a live percussionist, with live vocals from Elizabeth Troy (formerly with Clean Bandit). These dance-floor classics will have you out of your seat!

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

4 The Red Shed Players present Peterloo - The Past Lives in the Present

Wakefield Theatre Royal, July 10

A weaver who fought at Waterloo for The Duke of Wellington returned to find his wages had been cut from 21 shillings to 12 shillings a week. Working families were starving due to a political elite which placed profit above people. Parliament voted Wellington a £400,000 thank you for defeating Napoleon. In August 1819 at Peter’s Field, Manchester, a peaceful demonstration calling for improved working conditions and democratic rights was met with a cavalry charge and cold steel: 18 people were killed, between 400-600 were injured. Part one, Peterloo, is a dramatic presentation based on eyewitness reports, historic documents, poems and songs of the time. The performance includes short films by Dave Hanvey featuring the artwork of Barnsley artist John Ledger and original music. Part two, The Past Lives in the Present, is set in a present day cafe where trouble is brewing along with the tea.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

5 The Greatest Show

Lawrence Batley Theatre, July 6-7

The Emma Coombs Dance Academy (TECDA) presents another spectacular show at the Lawrence Batley Theatre. The Greatest Show will live up to its title with costumes galore, breathtaking routines, talented students and a few surprises along the way. Ballet, tap, commercial, contemporary, musical theatre — it’s all here in one show!

www.thelbt.org

6 Halifax Musical Theatre presents Hooray for Hollywood & the Great American Songbook

Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, July 6

Enjoy a spectacular programme of music from the Golden Age of Hollywood and some great American classic songs from the 30s, 40s and 50s – incorporating the ‘swing’ era alongside musical theatre and film music of the mid-twentieth century. In this staged concert, Halifax Musical Theatre Company present some of these great classic songs, made famous by stars such as Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Billie Holiday and many more. The evening will include an array of familiar songs such as Cheek to Cheek, Moon River, That’s Life, Lady is a Tramp and New York, New York to name just a few.

www.squarechapel.co.uk

7 Heptonstall Festival

Heptonstall, July 6, from noon

The festival is a family friendly event held across the whole village of Heptonstall, with activities happening throughout the day including street entertainers, face painting, live music and with all sorts of delicious street food to enjoy. Free event.

www.facebook.com/HepFest/

8 The Haunting of Blaine Manor

Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds, July 6

England, 1953. Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in what is said to be the most haunted building in England, a building with a horrific history, Blaine Manor. Even the locals won’t set foot there, as all who walk within those grounds will be cursed. But his arrival at the manor has awoken something horrific within the walls. As a raging storm closes off Blaine Manor from the outside world, Earle and the others find that what is waiting there is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him…

www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk

9 Cleckheaton Folk Festival

Cleckheaton, July 5-7

It’s the 32nd Cleckheaton Folk Festival! Go and join in the fun at the family friendly festival in the heart of West Yorkshire. Lots to see and do for the young and the young at heart. Concerts, musicians sessions, ceilidh, parade, street entertainment and lots, lots more. A full weekend of folk fun with some superb music.

www.cleckheatonfolkfestival.org

10 Jump and Shout

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, July 9-10

The Dream Team. A festival where performers aged three and above take centre stage and shine in the spotlight. The youngsters of Kirklees will be breaking out their fancy footwork with a variety of dance routines, gaining valuable experience and showing off their talent on the Lawrence Batley Theatre stage.

www.thelbt.org

