They’re having a laugh with Aussie Brendon

Hebden Bridge Comedy Club

Old Gate pub, Hebden Bridge

Perrier award-winning comedian and acerbic Australian Brendon Burns will head the line-up at the next Hebden Bridge Comedy Club on Sunday, March 18. He is known for his eloquent, self-deprecating stand-up. Also creating the laughs will be Tom Houghton, former member of the improv comedy group The Noise Next Door, Irish/Egyptian comedian Zahra Barri and Dundee’s Paul Pirie will be compere for the evening. The show starts at 8.30pm and tickets are £8.50.

Tel: 07874 152338.