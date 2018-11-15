The 39 Steps as you’ve never seen it

The 39 Steps
Hebden Bridge LittleTheatre, Nov 26-Dec 1 (Pics Bruce Cutts)
The Little Theatre’s last production of the year is The 39 Steps, Patrick Barlow’s spoof stage adaptation of John Buchan’s novel and Hitchcock’s film. In this version four actors play over 100 roles - including the lead Richard Hannay. Quick changes are achieved by a cunning use of props, costumes and sound effects – how else do you get a train and the Forth Bridge on such a small stage? It all adds up to mayhem and hilarity. The cast is Simon Reece, Sharon Kelly, Phoebe Farrington and Richard Lucas.
Tickets hblt.co.uk