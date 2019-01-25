Robin Hood panto begins in Brighouse

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood

Brighouse Civic Hall until January 24-27

Join Brighouse Theatre Productions as the ultimate pantomime villain, the Sheriff of Nottingham hatches a wicked plan to get rid of his niece and nephew, the Babes in the Wood, and claim their fortune in this cracking panto. It’s down to Robin Hood to save the day and stop the Sheriff with a little help from his Merry Men and Maid Marian. The show begins tonight and has been honed right up to first curtain as this rehearsal shot shows. Tickets: Fawcett’s, Brighouse or Brighousetheatre.co.uk