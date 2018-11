Dick Whittington

Halifax Playhouse, December 6-9. Tickets - 01422 365998.

Halifax Thespians present Dick Whittington, their first pantomime for many years. In addition to the traditional sing-a-long there’s magic, mystery and juggling! Leighton Hirst directs. The cast are:- Gerard Marescaugh, Roxanne Rogers, Alan Kaye, Luke Beevers, Katelyn Poules, Lydia Murray, James Chatburn, Wayne Illingworth and Tyler Walker, Amber Gilmour and Nathan Coultard.