‘Calamity Jane’

Halifax Playhouse

All Souls Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society has taken a new direction with its latest show - and it’s a move that is paying dividends. The musical ‘Calamity Jane’, which runs from Tuesday, April 30 to Friday, May 3, has seen a surge of interest from new members. With terrific musical numbers, including ‘Secret Love’ and ‘The Black Hills of Dakota’, and a feel-good story, it stars Helen Burton in the title role.

Tel: 07939 227528 to book.