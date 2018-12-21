Life is a cabaret

La Rouge Caberet - Family Show

Spiegeltent, Piece Hall, Halifax at 4pm on Sunday, December 23.

Hosted by the critically acclaimed performer the Gentleman Juggler - Mat Ricardo (pictured) is joined by his talented friends for a special commissioned family friendly variety show. The line up features comedy, circus, magic and cabaret singing with Lili la Scala a decadent diva of vintage glamour, multi talented Abigail Collins and award-winning magician Oliver Tabor. A special showcase of cabaret entertainment for all to enjoy this Christmas

www .thepiecehall.co.uk/events