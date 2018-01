Comedy Cellar

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield. Jan 18 (7.45pm)

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show nominee Seymour Mace and spoof-band Mundo Jazz form the line-up for January’s Comedy Cellar. Former circus clown Mace is best known for his part in the BBC sitcom Ideal.

Spoof World Music band Mundo Jazz have been hailed as a live Latino Spinal Tap.

With subtle satire on the likes of Bono and Bob Geldof.

Tickets 01484430528.